San Jose police say woman killed by driver of stolen pickup in hit-and-run

Police in San Jose released additional details Tuesday following a hit-and-run crash that killed a woman on a scooter in the city's downtown a day earlier, as they continue to search for the driver.

According to officers, the woman was struck shortly after 8 a.m. Monday in the area of Santa Clara and Cahill streets, near the Diridon train station and the SAP Center.

According to a preliminary investigation, the driver of a 2021 black Ram pickup was traveling eastbound on Santa Clara Street when he struck the woman, who was traveling northbound in a crosswalk at Cahill Street.

Scene of a fatal hit-and-run that killed a woman on a scooter near Santa Clara and Cahill streets in San Jose on Sep. 8, 2025. CBS

Police said the driver fled the scene in the pickup.

The rider was taken to a local hospital where she succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased. Police said her name will be released by the Santa Clara County Office of the Medical Examiner.

Officers later located the pickup, which was determined to be an unreported stolen vehicle. The driver has not been identified and remains at large as of Tuesday.

According to police, the hit-and-run is the 24th fatal collision and the 24th traffic death on San Jose streets this year.

Anyone with additional information on the hit-and-run is asked to contact Detective Leslie of the department's Traffic Investigations Unit over email or by calling 408-277-4654.