2 found fatally shot in San Jose neighborhood overnight

Two people have died following a shooting in San Jose near downtown late Thursday night, police said.

Shortly after 10:10 p.m., officers were called to the 700 block of East Santa Clara Street in the Naglee Park neighborhood, following a report of a person shot.

When officers arrived, they found two adult male victims. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.

San Jose police on the scene of a fatal double shooting on the 700 block of East Santa Clara Street, March 13, 2026. CBS

Police did not provide information about any potential suspects. Additional details about the shooting were immediately available.

In an update early Friday morning, police said the investigation is ongoing. A stretch of East Santa Clara Street between 14th and 16th would be closed for a "significant amount of time", according to officers.