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2 found fatally shot in San Jose neighborhood overnight

By
Tim Fang
Digital News Producer, CBS Bay Area
Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been a part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for more than two decades and joined the digital staff in 2006.
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Tim Fang

/ CBS San Francisco

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Two people have died following a shooting in San Jose near downtown late Thursday night, police said.

Shortly after 10:10 p.m., officers were called to the 700 block of East Santa Clara Street in the Naglee Park neighborhood, following a report of a person shot.

When officers arrived, they found two adult male victims. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.

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San Jose police on the scene of a fatal double shooting on the 700 block of East Santa Clara Street, March 13, 2026. CBS

Police did not provide information about any potential suspects. Additional details about the shooting were immediately available.

In an update early Friday morning, police said the investigation is ongoing. A stretch of East Santa Clara Street between 14th and 16th would be closed for a "significant amount of time", according to officers.

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