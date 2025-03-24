Vehicle hits, kills pedestrian in San Jose on Almaden Expressway

Santa Clara VTA strike enters its third week; union to vote on latest proposal

A vehicle hit and killed a pedestrian Saturday evening in San Jose, the Police Department said Monday.

The collision happened at about 10:15 p.m. in the area of Almaden Expressway and Ironwood Drive just south of Curtner Avenue.

Police said in a press release that a 2009 red Kia sedan was traveling southbound on Almaden when it hit a pedestrian in the roadway. Medics responded and pronounced the adult male victim dead at the scene.

The man driving the Kia remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, police said. Neither alcohol nor drugs appeared to be a factor in the collision.

It was the seventh fatal collision and seventh traffic death of 2025, police said, as well as the fifth pedestrian death of 2025.

The Santa Clara County Coroner's Office withheld the victim's identity until the man's family could be notified.

Anyone with information on the crash was urged to contact Detective Bowen #4461 of the San José Police Department's Traffic Investigations Unit at 4461@sanjoseca.gov.