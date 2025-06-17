San Jose begins large-scale encampment sweep near Guadalupe River

SAN JOSE — The city of San Jose has begun a large-scale encampment sweep along the Guadalupe River. Monday was the first day of the cleanup effort, which is expected to take several weeks.

All Max Schopfer could do was watch and prepare.

"Saying goodbye to a lot of people that I hang around with," Schopfer said about what he's been doing so far.

Schopfer has called the area of the trail, near Taylor Street, his home for more than a year. His campsite hasn't been swept yet, but he believes it will be soon.

"I have a bag of clothes and stuff," Schopfer explained. "I'm going to help my friend move out of his spot that I've been staying at later on."

Many other people were gathering their belongs as well.

A notice nailed to a tree says San Jose will be conducting abatement of illegal encampments in this area. It went on to warn people that they are trespassing and must remove their property.

Just a few feet away from the sign, Jim Michl set up a table with food.

"It's sad, and I do what I can to help," said Michl. "I try to help them how I can. Food is the way I do it."

Michl has been using his retirement to help others. For the past year, he's been making meals and bringing them to the people living near the trail.

"You want a piece of bread," Michl asked as a man walked by. "Like this gentleman over here? He has a job, he goes to work, but he can't afford the rent."

He feels for the unhoused community and wishes more of the elected leaders would come out to meet the people living in the encampment.

"Come down here, and serve them, and see them and meet them and get to know them," pleaded Michl. "They're people just like you and me. They have problems, or they've been thrown out into the streets with nowhere to go."

In a statement, the San Jose says this is just the beginning phase of the cleanup.

"The City of San José is beginning a phased cleanup of encampments along the Guadalupe River Trail, with abatement at Columbus Park scheduled to begin later this summer. This effort marks the first step in restoring the area for community use and creating a safer, cleaner environment for all. Following the cleanup, the area will be designated a No Encampment Zone, and short-term efforts will focus on preventing re-encampment. Looking ahead, the City plans to revitalize Columbus Park back into a vibrant park with amenities for everyone—construction is expected to begin in early 2026."

Schopfer thinks this could be a good thing for him.

He's hoping to get a shelter bed and then long-term permanent housing.

"Living inside, and having a house of my own, and having a phone where I can call my family from and make my own food and stuff like that," Schopfer said. "And just be independent."