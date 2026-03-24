Suspect in February San Jose double homicide surrenders on manslaughter charges

A suspect in the shooting death of two people in Downtown San Jose last month surrendered to police and was charged with manslaughter, police said.

The shooting happened on Paseo de San Antonio between S. Third and S. Fourth streets at about 2:20 a.m. The San Jose Police Department said that patrol and special operations officers who were working in the area quickly arrived and found two men who each had been shot.

Both men died at the scene despite the efforts of first responders.

Police said officers identified a suspect vehicle and shortly after made contact with the vehicle's occupants in West San Jose. The suspect was identified as 24-year-old Morgan Hill resident Aaron Anthony Ocampo, and he was booked on homicide charges at the Santa Clara County Main Jail, according to police.

Ocampo was later released from jail, pending additional follow-up investigation. After conducting the follow-up, detectives obtained a warrant for Ocampo's arrest for manslaughter, police said.

On Sunday, Ocampo turned himself in to police detectives, and he was booked at the main jail on manslaughter charges. Police said the motive and circumstances surrounding the shooting are still under investigation.

The identities of the victims have not yet been released. They were the city's second and third homicide victims of 2026.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to contact Detective Sergeant Taylor #4257 or Detective Van Brande #4542, or Detective Estantino #4339 of the Police Department's homicide unit at 4257@sanjoseca.gov, and/or 4542@sanjoseca.gov, and/or 4339@sanjoseca.gov or at 408-277-5283.