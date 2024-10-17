Project to create San Jose Latino cultural district nears $25 million goal

Latino-owned small businesses in San Jose are pushing to establish the city's first cultural district in the Alum Rock neighborhood.

A 2022 report from the city shows that East San Jose's recovery from the pandemic has been slow but steady. The Latino-owned establishments, which make up nearly half of small businesses in the area, have played a huge role.

A typical day for Andres Carrasco involves managing the bustling kitchen at La Hacienda Parrilla Bar, a Colombian restaurant nestled along Alum Rock Avenue in East San Jose. Having served as the head chef since 2021, Carrasco has weathered the difficulties of the pandemic and is now starting to see brighter days for his business.

"So far, we have been very well received. It is one of the best Colombian food restaurants," Carrasco said, highlighting the growing success of La Hacienda in the community.

La Hacienda sits in a key area poised to become the centerpiece of "La Avenida," San Jose's first potential cultural district. This project, which has been in development for over a year and a half, aims to create a vibrant cultural and economic hub along Alum Rock Avenue, next to the Mexican Heritage Plaza.

Carrasco, who believes in the power of cultural diversity, supports the initiative.

"I think it's very important because, for me, the diversity of gastronomy connected with culture is very good," he said.

The La Avenida Cultural District is expected to bring much-needed revitalization to East San Jose, an area long challenged by high rates of poverty and overcrowding. The designated district will stretch along Alum Rock Avenue, from 28th Street to Sunset Avenue, incorporating numerous local businesses into its fold.

One of the leaders of this initiative is Jessica Paz-Cedillos, co-executive director of the School of Arts and Culture, who has been working closely with local businesses to prepare them for the potential impact of the district.

"It's important to ensure that assets like La Plaza and local businesses along the La Avenida Corridor, which will receive special designation, remain accessible and affordable," Paz-Cedillos said, emphasizing the importance of making the district economically sustainable for long-time residents and small business owners.

Paz-Cedillos has also highlighted the opportunity to create a fund to help local businesses maintain their infrastructure.

"There's a real opportunity to establish a fund, so if a window is broken or a building is tagged, we can tap into resources to address it," she explained.

The La Avenida project will unfold in three phases:

Phase 1: Acquisition of La Plaza Jr., which will add spaces for cultural events and activities

Phase 2: Development of retail spaces, additional parking, classrooms, rehearsal studios, and office space

Phase 3: Affordable housing and retail spaces for working-class families, teachers, and artists, while increasing cultural programming and wellness services

San Jose Councilmember Peter Ortiz, who has been actively involved in the development of La Avenida, sees the project as a crucial step in revitalizing East San Jose.

"We're essentially trailblazing this process. The first step is for the City to recognize the district, so we want to do it right. We're making sure to engage our stakeholders and codify this cultural district in a way that truly represents the neighbors and the small businesses we aim to support," Ortiz said.

For Carrasco, the creation of La Avenida represents an exciting opportunity for both his business and the community. "It would be good because it would be more accessible to everyone, so I think it's a great idea," he shared.

As the development of La Avenida continues, many are optimistic that the project will bring economic growth and cultural enrichment to East San Jose. Councilmember Ortiz believes the district could become a reality as early as next year, marking the start of a new chapter for the neighborhood.