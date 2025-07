A solo-vehicle crash in San Jose left one person dead on Monday, police said.

The crash happened near Berryessa Road and Morrill Avenue.

The crash happened near Berryessa Road and Morrill Avenue.



Street closures are in place. Berryessa Rd is closed in both

Police said the driver was taken to the hospital but died from their injuries.