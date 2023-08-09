San Jose community comes to mobile pastry baker's aid after van stolen, crashed

SAN JOSE — For more than 30 years, Juan Carlos Soto has been selling traditional Pan Dulce, or sweet bread, out of a mobile bakery called Zeledons Bakery on Wheels.

An immigrant from Mexico, he built up his family business by working six days a week, 16 hours a day.

"This van means the world to me. It's our little family business; we love it," Soto said.

Along with his nephew and business partner Erneso Botello, he's been selling his delicious pastries all over the South Bay, with customers waiting for him at every stop.

"If you're Hispanic, you grew up eating this because it's more handmade," Botello said.

Their bakery has become somewhat famous in the region after die-hard fans started posting videos of the van last summer, which turned them into social media stars.

Also Read: Bay Area mom launches Asian American doll after frustration with lack of representation

But on Father's Day, they got call from police telling them their van, which was at the shop for the weekend, was stolen and smashed.

"I just felt like my blood got cold," Soto said. "I felt like I was dying myself."

With little money left to their name, Botello threw a Hail Mary and created a GoFundMe page. They were hoping for a few hundred dollars to help them get by. But instead, something else happened.

"We didn't believe that it was going to go up that high," Botello said.

After word got out, loyal customers started donating.

"I was devastated. It was super sad," said one of their regulars, Julia Lopez. "I just wanted to help them in any way I could. That way they could get back on their feet as soon as possible."

Their story got so much attention, they even got a hefty contribution from one of their idols, comedian Gabriel Iglesias, who sent them $4,000.

Within a little over a week, they raised close to $20,000, enough for an even better van with brand new equipment. Now, they're back on the road.

And thanks to the love of their customers, they're once again making some dough.

"Now, that I think about it, that was probably God's plan," said Soto choking back tears. "We have everything new. We're at a better spot, and it means a lot to us.