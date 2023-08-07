Watch CBS News
San Jose city workers vote overwhelmingly to authorize 3-day strike

/ CBS San Francisco

Two unions that represent nearly 4,500 San Jose city employees voted Monday to authorize a three-day strike.

The city workers represented by MEF-AFSCME Local 101 and IFPTE Local 21 have voted by an overwhelming 99% to authorize a strike, the unions said Monday.

The unions say workers are demanding higher pay and relief from understaffing issues.

The strike is scheduled for August 15 through August 17.

The strike is expected to impact a wide range of city services, including youth programs, libraries, and operations at Mineta San Jose International Airport.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.

First published on August 7, 2023 / 9:05 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

