San Jose city workers vote overwhelmingly to authorize 3-day strike

Two unions that represent nearly 4,500 San Jose city employees voted Monday to authorize a three-day strike.

The city workers represented by MEF-AFSCME Local 101 and IFPTE Local 21 have voted by an overwhelming 99% to authorize a strike, the unions said Monday.

San Jose city workers in MEF-AFSCME Local 101 and IFPTE Local 21 have voted by an overwhelming 99% to authorize a strike! 🚨



Our bargaining committees have scheduled a three-day #strike from Tuesday, August 15 through Thursday, August 17.



We are united to Staff Up San Jose! ✊ pic.twitter.com/F0HxkzH0bh — MEF-AFSCME (@sjmef101) August 7, 2023

The unions say workers are demanding higher pay and relief from understaffing issues.

The strike is scheduled for August 15 through August 17.

The strike is expected to impact a wide range of city services, including youth programs, libraries, and operations at Mineta San Jose International Airport.

City workers have voted to go on a three-day strike. Aug 15-17. They say they’re understaffed & want more pay. These two unions represent around 4,500 workers — many essential workers. We’re talking code enforcement, emergency dispatch, librarians, airport staff, engineers, etc. pic.twitter.com/OqXjyoL2mR — Jocelyn Moran (@jocelynamoran) August 7, 2023

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.