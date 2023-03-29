Former San Jose community worker accused of multiple child sex assaults

SAN JOSE -- A San Jose man who police say sexually assaulted multiple children over the years has been arrested and police are seeking information from other possible victims.

San Jose Police said in a press statement Wednesday that a juvenile survivor reported on March 21 Nevarez had sexually assaulted the victim over the course of several years.

Investigators determined that there were additional survivors ranging in age from 6 to 13 years old, police said.

Gilberto Nevarez San Jose Police Department

The next day, officers with the department's sexual assault investigations unit arrested 33-year-old Gilberto Nevarez, a former community activity worker with the City of San Jose.

Investigators were looking for any information regarding any other possible victims. People with information about this case or similar incidents involving Nevarez were urged to contact Detective Palacio #4237 or Detective Sergeant Weger #3942 of the San José Police Department's Sexual Assault Investigations Unit at 4237@sanjoseca.gov and/or 3942@sanjoseca.gov or call (408) 277-4102.