San Jose toddler dies after being hit by taxi in apartment driveway

A 1-year-old child died of his injuries after being hit by an airport taxi van in the driveway of San Jose apartment complex, authorities said.

The incident happened Tuesday at about 4:23 p.m. on Canoas Garden Avenue, just west of Almaden Expressway and north of Curtner Avenue. The San Jose Police Department said in a press release that the toddler was walking in the parking area when the van hit him.

The man driving the taxi remained on the scene and cooperated with investigators, and neither alcohol nor drugs were believed to be a factor in the collision, police said.

The Santa Clara County Office of the Medical Examiner confirmed the child's age on its data dashboard. Police were set to speak about the incident at a 3 p.m. news conference on Wednesday.

It was the city's 16th traffic-related death and seventh pedestrian death of 2026, according to police.

Anyone with information about the case was urged to contact Detective White #4638 of the Police Department's traffic unit at 4638@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-4654.