San Jose child's death investigated by police, DA's Office over possible neglect

The death of an 8-year-old girl in San Jose last week has prompted an investigation by police and the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office.

The child was found unresponsive at a home on Lancelot Lane south of Story Road near Mount Pleasant Park in East San Jose on May 13. The San Jose Police Department said as with any incidents involving a juvenile with major injuries, the department would investigate whether or not child neglect played a role.

The nature of the girl's injuries was not disclosed.

On Sunday, police said the department was notified that the girl had succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital. The department reiterated it was conducting an investigation per Santa Clara County protocol and working closely with the District Attorney's Office.

"Investigations into child deaths are highly detailed processes that require extensive evidence collection and thorough follow-up to determine the cause and manner of death," a police spokesperson told CBS News Bay Area in an email.

On Tuesday, the county Chief Medical Examiner's Office identified the girl Aurora Williams and said it was investigating the death.

"The cause and manner of death are not known at this time, as the investigation is ongoing," said Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Michelle Jorden in a statement.

Police said no other information was immediately available.