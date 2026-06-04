Suspect in San Jose car-to-car shooting arrested nearly 1 month later

A man accused of shooting into another driver's car at the beginning of May was arrested weeks later in San Jose.

The San José Police Department said officers responded on the afternoon of May 1 to reports of a shooting near Kiely Boulevard and Northlake Drive, which is about a three-minute drive from The Harker School's high school campus.

In a press release issued on Thursday, the San José police said the adult male victim was driving when the suspect, identified by officers as Antonio Fernandez, drove up beside the car and shot at the victim.

The victim's car was hit by a bullet at least once, but authorities said the victim escaped injury. The suspect left the scene before police arrived.

Police later located Fernandez and the car he was driving, but when they tried to pull him over, Fernandez fled. Detectives involved in the investigation obtained a search warrant for Fernandez's residence, and on May 28, he was arrested in San José.

Booking photo of Antonio Fernandez San Jose Police Department

When authorities arrested Fernandez, they found narcotics, two loaded guns, and ammunition in his possession. When they searched his residence, detectives found more firearm magazines, ammunition, narcotics, and drug paraphernalia.

These are the items seized by law enforcement officials during the arrest of Antonio Fernandez and the subsequent search of his home in San Jose on May 28, 2026. San Jose Police Department

Fernandez was booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail, where police say he faces multiple charges including recklessly evading officers, various drug-related offenses, and firearm-related crimes.