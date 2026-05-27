San Jose high school aide arrested for alleged sexual communications with teenage girls

A high school classroom aide was arrested in San Jose last week after he allegedly engaged in inappropriate behavior with two underage female students.

One week before the arrest, the San José Police Department said officers responded to a report of an adult male suspect sharing inappropriate sexual messaging and conversations with a student at a high school in the 1500 block of Branham Lane, which is the location for Branham High School.

During their investigation, a second juvenile survivor came forward and reported that the suspect also victimized her, police said.

Heriberto Plascencia San Jose Police Department

The department's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force identified the suspect as 31-year-old Heriberto Plascencia. Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Plascencia and a search warrant for his residence. On May 21, with the assistance of the department's human trafficking and special victims units, officers found and arrested Plascencia in San Jose, police said.

He was booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail on charges of sending harmful materials to a minor and for annoying or molesting a minor.

Police said there may be other victims due to Plascencia's position of trust as an aide at the high school. CBS News Bay Area has reached to the Campbell Union High School District for a statement.

Anyone with information about this case or similar cases was asked to contact Detective Widmer #4581 of the department's ICAC Task Force at 4581@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-3214.