Suspect in San Jose bakery attack arrested in Arkansas, police say

A San Jose man suspected of attacking a customer at a local bakery late last year was arrested by authorities more than 1,500 miles away in Arkansas.

According to police, the attack took place at Peters' Bakery on Alum Rock Avenue on the afternoon of Dec. 17. Officers said an adult male suspect attempted to sell products to the bakery and became enraged when an employee declined.

Video posted by the bakery showed the suspect pushing over a cash register and other items before leaving. As he attempted to leave, the suspect is seen attacking a woman attempting to record the incident.

"He tackled her to the sidewalk and smashed her camera," the bakery said following the incident. "Our staff rushed to her aid, but he fled. We are heartbroken for our customer and our team."

The woman was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

During the investigation, detectives with the department's Assaults Unit were able to identify a suspect and obtain an arrest warrant.

On Mar. 3, authorities in Fort Smith, Arkansas located the suspect while responding to a call for service for alleged trespassing. The suspect, identified as 44-year-old Eugene Morgan was arrested on suspicion of trespassing and on the arrest warrant out of San Jose.

"When someone attacks a local business and a resident, they don't get to hide. Our officers and detectives identified the suspect, secured a warrant, and worked with law enforcement partners in Arkansas to bring him back to California," Mayor Matt Mahan said in a statement.

Police Chief Paul Joseph added, "Hiding in Arkansas won't hide the fact you terrorized a resident, a local business, and a community as a whole. You have now returned to face the consequences."

Morgan was extradited back to California on Apr. 9 and was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail. The Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office has charged Morgan for felony vandalism and felony intimidation of a witness with violence.