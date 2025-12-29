Suspect sought after customer attacked, equipment damaged at San Jose bakery

Police in San Jose are seeking information following after a man was seen on surveillance video assaulting a customer and destroying equipment at a bakery.

On Christmas Day, Peters' Bakery on Alum Rock Avenue posted video of the attack on its social media page.

According to the bakery, an unnamed suspect believed to be homeless entered the establishment trying to sell cleaning wipes. After bakery staff asked for his contact information, the man then became belligerent and yelled at staff members.

The video then shows the man pushing over a cash register and other items before leaving the bakery. While attempting to flee, the suspect then attacked a woman who was recording the incident.

"He tackled her to the sidewalk and smashed her camera," the bakery said. "Our staff rushed to her aid, but he fled. We are heartbroken for our customer and our team."

According to the bakery, the incident caused $2,000 in damages.

The video ends with a photo of the suspect along with a plea for information related to the incident, referencing case no. 25-351-0395.