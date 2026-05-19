San Jose awarded Professional Women's Hockey League expansion team

The Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) announced Tuesday that San Jose has been awarded a team as the growing league expands to 12 teams.

PWHL officials said the new team will begin play later this year, with home games at the SAP Center, which is also home of the NHL's San Jose Sharks. San Jose is among four expansion teams for the upcoming 2026-27 season, joining teams in Detroit, Las Vegas and Hamilton, Ontario.

In a statement, the league noted several reasons in expanding to the Bay Area, including a "unique combination of established professional and youth hockey culture." The league also noted strong support for women's sports in the region, with the Golden State Valkyries basketball team and the Bay FC soccer team playing to record crowds.

"Between a deeply rooted hockey culture, rapidly booming women's sports scene, and a community known for growth and innovation, San Jose offers a dynamic stage for the PWHL to expand its reach and build lasting momentum," said Amy Scheer, PWHL Executive Vice President, Business Operations.

San Jose is the PWHL's first team in California and the third on the West Coast, joining teams in Seattle and Vancouver.

"San José is cementing its reputation as the premier destination for women's sports in our region — and today's announcement is another major win for our city," said Mayor Matt Mahan. "We're thrilled to welcome the Professional Women's Hockey League to San José and look forward to helping grow the game for fans and young athletes across our city."

The team was awarded to San Jose following an expansion bid led by Sharks Sports & Entertainment, owners of the San Jose Sharks and San Jose Barracuda, along with the City of San Jose.

"From its humble beginnings with an NHL expansion team in 1991, San José is now truly a 'hockey city.' Boasting three professional hockey teams and Sharks Ice, a six-sheet public recreational ice facility, San José hosts one of the largest collection of boys, girls, and adult hockey players in the U.S.," said Jonathan Becher, president of Sharks Sports & Entertainment. "Personally, I can't wait until opening night of PWHL San Jose later this year."

The name of the San Jose team has not been announced, but the team's colors will consist of orange, blue and white.

In addition to the above teams, the PWHL also has teams in Boston, Minnesota, Montreal, New York, Ottawa and Toronto. The league began playing in 2024.