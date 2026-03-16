Suspects in attack at San Jose's Santana Row turn themselves in

The three men suspected of attacking two people in San Jose's Santana Row turned themselves in on Monday, the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office said.

They were identified by the DA's office as Henry Brunell Chamaki, 32, of Morgan Hill, Roma Akoyans, 20, and Ramon Akoyans, 18, both of San Jose. The DA's office said they all face felony and misdemeanor charges of assault.

"We won't tolerate pummeling a victim on the ground in front of a restaurant or anywhere, and we will hold the perpetrators fully accountable," said District Attorney Jeff Rosen. "Our public spaces have to be safe for all to enjoy without fear."

The charges stem from an attack that happened on March 8. The victims told CBS News Bay Area they were walking to a restaurant when they were suddenly attacked.

"I don't know where it came from or why," one of the victims said.

The victims asked not to be identified out of fear of retaliation. The victims, who are Israeli, said they are concerned they were targeted because they were speaking Hebrew.

"There was a remark at the beginning, something about Jews," one of the victims said. "I heard 'F' Jew. I don't know from who exactly."

According to the DA, the current charges do not reflect allegations of a hate crime, but the incident remains an active investigation.

Police said the suspects turned themselves in after they had obtained arrest warrants for them.