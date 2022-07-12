Sheriff's deputies respond to standoff with armed person in San Jose
SAN JOSE – The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office said deputies are on the scene of a standoff with an armed person in San Jose Tuesday morning.
Shortly after 11 a.m., the sheriff's office tweeted that deputies were in the area of North Bascom and Bel Air avenues.
Deputies said they were using de-escalation methods to provide a peaceful resolution. No additional details about the incident were available.
According to the California Highway Patrol, the ramp from northbound Interstate 880 to southbound Bascom Avenue is closed due to police activity. Drivers are being urged to take alternate routes.
This is a breaking news update. More details to come.
