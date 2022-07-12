Sheriff's deputies respond to standoff with armed person in San Jose

SAN JOSE – The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office said deputies are on the scene of a standoff with an armed person in San Jose Tuesday morning.

Shortly after 11 a.m., the sheriff's office tweeted that deputies were in the area of North Bascom and Bel Air avenues.

Deputies are currently in the area of N. Bascom Ave at Bel Air Ave in #SanJose with a subject in possession of a firearm. Deputies are currently on scene and using deescalation methods to provide a peaceful resolution.



Updates to follow. PIO en route. pic.twitter.com/kdV4jb9JCp — SantaClaraCoSheriff (@SCCoSheriff) July 12, 2022

Deputies said they were using de-escalation methods to provide a peaceful resolution. No additional details about the incident were available.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the ramp from northbound Interstate 880 to southbound Bascom Avenue is closed due to police activity. Drivers are being urged to take alternate routes.

ALERT: NB I-880 to SB Bascom Ave is currently closed for police activity. Currently, there is not an estimated time for opening the ramp. Use alternate routes if necessary and expect delays. — CHP San Jose (@CHPSanJose) July 12, 2022

This is a breaking news update. More details to come.