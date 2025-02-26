3 East Bay men arrested in armed robbery of San Jose woman

Police in San Jose on Wednesday announced the arrests of three East Bay men after a woman was robbed at gunpoint in front of her home last month.

According to officers, the victim had been driving home from work around 2:45 a.m. on Jan. 21 when the suspects followed her. While she was sitting in her driveway, police said two of the suspects approached and broke the windows of her vehicle.

During the incident, one of the suspects brandished a firearm and demanded her purse. Police said the victim handed over a bag in her possession.

The suspects fled the scene before police arrived.

Detectives with the department's Robbery Unit were able to identify the three suspects and obtained arrest and search warrants. On Feb. 19, police arrested all three suspects in Oakland.

(L-R) Keon Dollar, Deshon Scott and Kcadar Lee, suspected in the armed robbery of a woman in San Jose on Jan. 21, 2025. San Jose Police Department

The suspects have been identified as 20-year-old Keon Dollar of Oakland, 21-year-old Deshon Scott of Oakland and 20-year-old Kcadar Lee of Hayward. All three men were booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of armed robbery.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Marte of the department's Robbery Unit over email or by calling 408-277-4166.