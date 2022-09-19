2-alarm fire burns at apartment complex in East San Jose

SAN JOSE -- A two-alarm fire burned in the carport of an apartment complex in San Jose Monday afternoon.

The San Jose Fire Department said on social media that firefighters responded at 4:23 p.m. to a two-story apartment on the 2700 block of Kollmar Drive near Story Road and E. Capitol Expressway in East San Jose.

The department later posted that the fire had been confined to one vehicle located in carport beneath apartments and that firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading to the units above.

Two units were evacuated because of the smoke from the fire. It was knocked down at 4:37 p.m., the fire department said.

No injuries were reported and the was no immediate word on the cause of the fire.