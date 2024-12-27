Large fire burns at apartment complex in East San Jose

A large fire burned at an apartment complex in East San Jose Friday morning, according to authorities.

The San Jose Fire Department said that around 5:15 a.m., they were alerted to a report of an apartment complex in flames and a possible rescue situation in the 2500 block of Gimelli Way in the city's Cedarville-Giannotta neighborhood.

The first arriving firefighters encountered heavy smoke from the first floor of the two-story complex and the response was upgraded to a second alarm at 5:20 a.m. with police were requested for traffic control, the Fire Department said.

The fire went to a third alarm because of the fire spreading to additional units and was eventually knocked down at 6:18 a.m., the department said.

No injuries were reported to residents or firefighters. Four apartment units were left uninhabitable with two sustaining major damage and two others moderately damaged. the department said. As many as four other units may also be uninhabitable because of smoke and water damage.

The total number of people displaced in the fire was not immediately available. The cause of the fire was still under investigation.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area, which is just west of Capitol Avenue and east of Interstate Highway 680 near the Capitol Square Mall.