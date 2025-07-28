San Jose's Antipastos Deli has front doors smashed in early morning burglary

Popular San Jose business Antipastos Deli was broken into early Monday morning, police said.

Around 4:45 a.m., officers went to the 3400 block of McKee Road for an alarm. When they arrived, they found that someone had backed into the deli's front doors with a vehicle.

According to police, the person, or possibly more than one person, walked through Antipastos and took several bottles of wine.

They then left the scene before police arrived. Police said the person responsible and the vehicle remain unidentified.

ANOTHER NOT SO BEAUTIFUL DAY IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD! This is how our Monday started at 4:30 a.m. Our perpetrators decided... Posted by Antipastos Deli on Monday, July 28, 2025

Antipastos Deli posted about the burglary on their Facebook page.

"Our perpetrators decided to visit us this time by backing their late model truck through our front doors," the deli said. "Be aware of your neighborhood!"

Antipastos opened and has been a family business since 1987, according to their website.