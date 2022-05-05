Truck driver hits, kills pedestrian in San Jose's 30th fatal traffic collision of 2022

SAN JOSE – A pedestrian died after being pinned between a truck and a parked car that collided in San Jose's Willow Glen neighborhood Thursday, the city's 30th fatal traffic collision this year.

Shortly before 8 a.m., officers responded to the 1200 block of Lennon Way on reports of a collision.

Investigators said the driver of an Isuzu work truck was arriving at a home under construction. The truck had been carrying supplies, police said.

When the truck driver attempted to back into the driveway, police said he collided with a BMW that was behind him. The driver then proceeded to strike a pedestrian, pinning him between the truck and a car parked in the driveway of the home.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital, where he was declared deceased. His identity is being withheld pending notification of family.

Police said the truck driver remained at the scene and cooperated with authorities. There were no signs of drug or alcohol impairment.

According to officers, the victim was the 32nd traffic death in San Jose this year, which is on pace to break the record of 60 traffic fatalities set just last year. The victim was the 18th pedestrian fatality of 2022.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact Detective O'Brien of the department's Traffic Investigations Unit by emailing 3527@sanjoseca.gov or by calling 408-277-4654.