San Jose police release sketches of 2 suspects in 2013 cold case murder

Police in San Jose released sketches of two suspects as they seek to solve the cold case killing of a teenager.

According to officers, the 17-year-old male victim was stabbed near North 21st and Julian streets on the afternoon of Feb. 13, 2013. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the incident was the city's 5th homicide of 2013.

A preliminary investigation determined that the suspects were involved in a physical altercation with the victim before the stabbing. The suspects fled the scene before police arrived.

Sketches of two males suspected in a Feb. 13, 2013 stabbing that killed a 17-year-old male near North 21st and Julian streets in San Jose. Detectives said the stabbing took place during an altercation that was gang motivated. San Jose Police Department

Homicide detectives believe at least two suspects were involved and that the stabbing was gang motivated.

The composite sketches show what appear to be two males, one of whom with an unknown tattoo on his chest that is partially covered by his shirt.

The second sketch shows a suspect whose face is covered with his hand. He is seen wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Barragan or Detective Harrington of the department's homicide unit over email or by calling 408-277-5283.