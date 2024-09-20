Man charged in 1987 San Jose cold case murder

More than 37 years after a man was killed in San Jose, the man suspected in his death has been arrested following a cold case investigation.

According to authorities, 55-year-old Joseph Anthony Abeyta of San Jose has been charged with murder in connection with the 1987 death of Jesus Ibarra.

"There is no statute of limitations on finding, arresting, and prosecuting people who hurt and kill the people of our community. Violent criminals should look over their shoulders because we're coming," District Attorney Jeff Rosen said in a statement.

Prosecutors said on the night of April 22, 1987, Ibarra was found unconscious by relatives inside his apartment on Nordale Avenue, with an electrical cord around his neck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jesus Ibarra was found dead in his San Jose home on April 22, 1987. Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office

The medical examiner determined that Ibarra had died due to blunt force trauma to the neck. Police also recovered his car, which had been burned.

According to the DA's office, Ibarra was 46 when he was killed. He had been a local machine and sheet metal worker.

No suspects were identified and the case went cold. Earlier this year, the case was reopened by San Jose Police homicide detectives and the Cold Case Team at the DA's office.

With the help of DNA evidence, Abeyta was identified as the suspect in Ibarra's death. Abeyta, who was being held in the Santa Clara County Jail on an unrelated case, was arrested on suspicion of murder.

Joseph Abeyta, who is accused of killing Jesus Ibarra of San Jose in 1987. San Jose Police Department

"The tenacity and dedication of our Homicide Unit Detectives and our DA Investigators made solving this case possible," Acting Police Chief Paul Joseph said in a separate statement. "The San José Police Department values this partnership and will continue to seek justice for the victims of unsolved homicides."

According to the DA's office, evidence showed Abeyta and Ibarra knew each other. The suspect may have also stolen the victim's gold chain necklace, a ring and his car.

Abeyta is scheduled to be arraigned Friday afternoon. If convicted, he faces 25 years to life in prison.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Cold Case Unit over email or by calling 408-792-2466. Tips can also be sent to Detective Sgt. Van Den Broeck or Detective Estantino of the SJPD Homicide Unit by email or at 408-277-5283.