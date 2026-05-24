Stabbing in San Francisco's Mission District leaves 1 with life-threatening injuries, suspect arrest

One person was left with life-threatening injuries after they were stabbed in San Francisco's Mission District on Sunday afternoon, police said.

Officers responded to 19th and Mission Streets around 3:15 p.m. for reports of a fight.

Officers found one person with an apparent stab wound. They were taken to the hospital for life-threatening injuries, police said.

Officers said they located a possible suspect in the area of 24th and Mission. They developed probable cause to arrest the suspect.

Police said the suspect's identification is pending.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the police department.