San Francisco's Marina District Safeway housing proposal sparks controversy among neighbors

A housing controversy is brewing in San Francisco's Marina District, and even some pro-housing advocates are speaking out against a new development proposal.

A developer filed an application on Friday to replace the popular Marina District Safeway at 1502 North Point with a 25-story housing complex. The project would include a new Safeway and nearly 800 rental units.

Many neighbors are already voicing opposition, describing the proposed two-tower, U-shaped complex as unfit for the neighborhood.

"This thing is monstrous, it's monstrous," said Robert Thorpe, who lives a mile away and has shopped at the Marina Safeway for 50 years.

A supporter of housing, Thorpe said the proposal goes too far.

"It's going to be an eyesore. So I'm beyond against it," Thorpe said. "This is San Francisco, this is not Miami Beach."

Other loyal shoppers echoed Thorpe's concerns.

"Too big, too everything," Rae Terry said.

"It would be a bad situation for the neighborhood," Mika Branner said.

"I think it's outrageous, I can't even imagine it," Julia Ladas said. "That's way too many people they're trying to put in an area like this. There's already a lot of congestion and traffic here next to Fort Mason."

Seniors in the area said their objections go beyond convenience. They rely on Safeway's pharmacy for their medications, and relocating would create a burden.

"Our doctor suggested that we use this Safeway pharmacy because he felt that their prices were better and that they were very available. And they have been, and they've been terrific," Terry said.

The Marina Safeway has also long served as a community hub. Shoppers said it's a place where neighbors and singles meet, a tradition dating back to the 1970s.

Supporters of the project argued it could enhance the neighborhood once completed. Align Real Estate, the developer, said 86 of the 790 units would be affordable — six times more than have been built in the Marina over the past two decades.

"We love what we see from this proposed Safeway project in the Marina. We haven't seen housing like this proposed at all in that neighborhood — traditionally a part of the city that hasn't done as much to build new homes. So that's another exciting aspect of it," said Jane Natoli, San Francisco organizing director for YIMBY Action.

Natoli emphasized that waiting for the "perfect" project could hinder progress.

"I don't think we can afford to negotiate what is the perfect project, or the perfect proposal that goes someplace. That's what got us into this mess — we're always trying to find the right thing," Natoli said.

Even pro-housing Mayor Daniel Lurie opposes the project, calling it the wrong location.

"One of the reasons we passed the Family Zoning Plan was to make sure that we build along transit corridors and making sure to take care of our neighborhoods as well. That's just a developer playing a game, because that [proposed Safeway housing project] won't be possible once our Family Zoning Plan goes into practice," he said.

The developer stated that the city faces an affordability crisis and needs housing everywhere. They believed the project qualifies under the state's density bonus program.

Neighbors like Thorpe, however, remain ready to fight and hope the developer will scale back the design.

"If they make it eight stories, it will fit in the neighborhood, okay? But not 25 stories," he said.

The application has just been filed, and it could take months, if not years, before the project's final design is known.