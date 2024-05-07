San Francisco's historic cocktail bar Top of the Mark turns 85

For families around the Bay Area, from weddings, birthdays, and banquets, the historic Top of the Mark is the place to celebrate a special occasion or honor the memory of a loved one.

On Tuesday, the famed cocktail lounge turned back the hands of time and threw a party —complete with a big band, vintage hats and gloves, and plenty of cold champagne.

"We're very excited. We finally made it to 85, starting way back in May of 1939," said Michael Pace.

Pace is the General Manager of the Intercontinental Mark Hopkins, where 19 floors up sits the Top of the Mark. The location was formerly an 11-room penthouse.

Pace explained that at the end of Prohibition, the owner George Smith was determined to go forward with a very bold idea to convert the penthouse into a sky lounge. No one had ever had a rooftop bar in the entire city of San Francisco.

It promised to be spectacular, with its location at the highest point in the city. However, Smith was concerned no one would travel 19 floors up to have a drink and view the city.

When the lounge opened, guests were greeted with a dance floor, a band, and glass windows to show off panoramic views of San Francisco.

It was an instant sensation. People stood in lines for hours to take the elevator up the top.

"Go figure how times have changed," Pace commented as he smiled.

Then, during World War II, Top of the Mark became a go-to spot for Pacific bound military to share a toast before shipping out.

As the warships left, wives and sweethearts gathered at one corner, known as the "Weeper's Window" to catch a last glimpse as the vessels carrying their loved ones passed under the Golden Gate Bridge.

The Top of the Mark was also home to the tradition known as the "Squadron Bottle."

Servicemen buy and leave a bottle with the bartender so the next member from the squadron could enjoy a free drink. The person who finishes the bottle leaves one behind for the next visitors.

Navy veteran Michael Hall revived the tradition, and anyone who visits the bar and steps off the elevator will see the incredible collection of "squadron bottles" — all signed with notes from other members.

It's worth the trip just to see this case.

"The squadron bottle represents those bonds, that teamwork, that camaraderie that was forged at sea," explained Hall.

There is also a bit of KPIX history at Top of the Mark.

On December 22, 1948, KPIX began broadcasting from the attic above the famous bar, becoming the first tv station in Northern California.

While the KPIX studios have moved, CBS News Bay Area continues to have a special relationship with the Mark Hopkins. On top of the roof, where the transmitting antenna was located, there are now KPIX cameras that show off the spectacular views.