San Francisco's North Beach comes alive with celebrations during Festa Italiana

From flying pizza dough to traditional Italian folk dances, North Beach was alive with celebration this weekend as the annual Festa Italiana returned to the heart of the city's historic Italian district.

Among the vendors lining the streets was Kim Scarlata, proudly representing her family's award-winning olive oil business. For Scarlata, the festival is about more than just food — it's about honoring heritage.

"It's very important to us," Scarlata said. "My husband is Italian and Sicilian, and he always wants to come to every festival that celebrates his family background."

Scarlata's local, award-winning olive oil, inspired by generations of care, was one of many cultural expressions featured at the street fair. The event draws thousands of visitors each year, offering a rich array of Italian cuisine, music, art, and language.

"You can see here today, there are people from every culture — not just Italians," she said. "But everyone knows, everyone loves Italian food, right?"

Hosted by the San Francisco Italian Athletic Club, the Festa Italiana is rooted in a mission to preserve Italian heritage in the city, even as time and demographics evolve.

"We make sure we take care of our older generation," said Jeff DelBono of the San Francisco Italian Athletic Club. "We work closely with the Italian Consulate of San Francisco. We do a lot of arts that keeps the heritage going and passing it on to younger generations."

For many, the festival is a flavorful reminder of their roots and a celebration of the immigrant stories that helped shape San Francisco's identity. For Scarlata, it's also deeply personal.

"Our oil is a tribute to my husband's family," she said.

And the festival? A tribute to the Italian families — past and present — who continue to influence the cultural fabric of the Bay Area and beyond.