Long-awaited playgrounds open at San Francisco's Crane Cove Park after years of delays, scandal

After years of delays and controversy, the long-awaited playgrounds at Crane Cove Park in San Francisco finally opened this weekend. Located in the Dogpatch neighborhood, just a few blocks from Chase Center and surrounded by densely populated apartments and condos, the park has become a symbol of perseverance for the local community.

Millions of dollars donated to build the playgrounds were mismanaged by a powerful nonprofit that shut down this past summer, leaving families frustrated and disappointed. That's why the grand opening was a welcome surprise and an early Christmas gift for the community.

On Friday morning, San Francisco port and city leaders joined neighborhood students to cut the ribbon and celebrate the opening of the much-anticipated playgrounds. Among those excited by the news was the Andrews family, who live just two blocks away.

"Shock, delight. Even though it's a little chilly right now, there's so much excitement to see this kinetic energy," said RJ Andrews.

He and his wife have been following the playground's progress even before their four-year-old and six-month-old children were born.

The Port of San Francisco had originally hoped to open two playgrounds and a dog park as far back as 2020. Earlier this spring, RJ Andrews learned that most of the $3 million donated by the Baker Street Foundation to the San Francisco Parks Alliance had been mismanaged by the nonprofit, leaving him crushed.

"A lot of disappointment when we learned that what was so close was lost," he said.

The San Francisco Parks Alliance claimed it used most of the donated money to pay staff. The scandal rocked the city and ultimately led to the nonprofit's closure over the summer.

"We were all waiting a long time for this moment," said Michael Martin, Port of San Francisco Acting Executive Director.

"Despite an unexpected setback in the funding plan, the Port was able to see through its commitment to the neighborhood's children, families, and dog lovers. Thank you to the Port staff who carried this project to completion and helped advance the Port's mission of increasing access and opportunity along the waterfront."

The Port shifted funds within its budget to complete the project. Project Manager Erica Petersen said it was emotional to see the playgrounds finished and to witness their impact on the neighborhood.

"The design was supposed to evoke our maritime history here at the port. [Crane Cove Park] was a historic shipyard. There were Gigantry cranes they used to actually work on the ships. And so, the climbing structure for the slide looks a lot like that," Petersen said.

Some of the play structures were even made from materials recycled from the shipyard.

"We would have been happy with any kind of playground equipment. But once we saw them assembling this day by day over a couple of months, we got really excited because this, honestly, it looks like a playground from the future," RJ Andrews added.

Children at the park echoed the excitement.

"I like it," said 6-year-old Miles Peck. Another little girl said, "I like the swing," while a third child added, "I like when the slide goes fast." One child summed it up simply: "My favorite part is everything."

Students from Red Bridge School, located a block away, helped select colors and other design elements for the playground.

"We come to the park at least twice every day. Sometimes, three times a day. So this is definitely our backyard," said Orly Friedman of Red Bridge School.

"There was no place here to play around for the kids. So we are happy this is the first playground nearby here," added a local father.

Andrews' son, Atlas, was also happy with the new playground.

"This is just one small playground. But for us, it's a symbol that things can happen, and we can push things forward and do good," Andrews said.

While the two playgrounds and the dog park are now open and delighting the neighborhood, investigations into the mismanagement of millions of dollars donated to the project remain ongoing. Both the City Attorney and the District Attorney have launched inquiries, which are still active.