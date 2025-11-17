San Francisco Zoo's new leadership talks about revitalization plans

The San Francisco Zoo could be on the path for major renovations under the leadership of a recently appointed co-CEO.

When Cassandra Costello walks into the Giraffe Barn at the San Francisco Zoo, so many memories come to life.

"I would come here really frequently with my family, and what's really amazing is I raised my family here as well. And so, my kids grew up coming to the zoo," Costello, the zoo's newly appointed interim co-CEO, told CBS News Bay Area. "We're a community hub, we want to welcome the community back to the zoo, experience all we have to offer."

She shared how she hopes to bring the zoo back to what it once was.

"Bringing back that nostalgia that people grew up coming to this zoo, providing an excellent world-class experience with our talented team," she said.

Earlier this year, the zoo had come under scrutiny as the San Francisco Animal Control and Welfare Commission deemed the facilities were outdated and unsafe for both animals and visitors.

City leaders had also recommended the zoo not move forward with its $25 million panda project until its facilities are improved.

"This is our lion habitat. This is a proposed habitat for pandas," Costello said. "While we're not talking specifics about the panda project, we are excited to be moving the project forward and working behind the scenes to do what we need to do to prepare for giant pandas."

She added that they are making major improvements, including a new volunteer initiative to beautify not only the zoo grounds but also the zoo's surrounding neighborhood.

"We're still rebuilding our attendance back from COVID. So, we're putting out innovative programming, really trying to tell the community what we're here to offer, welcome everybody back to the zoo," she said.

But for Michael Angelo Torres, the Bay Area Campaign Lead for nonprofit "In Defense of Animals," he said he sees a different path for the zoo.

"We really do think we need to stop intakes of any new animals, and we need to address the concerns and habitats of the animals that are currently there. Let's remember, the infrastructure there is over almost 100 years old. I don't think anyone is denying there needs to be upgrades there," Torres said.

"Why are we talking about pandas right now, when there's so much work needs to be done with currently what we have?" he added. "In essence, we don't have the ability to give them the life that they need over here. I mean starting with bamboo, what is the cost, and what's going to happen trying to get the bamboo to them? It's estimated to cost at least a $1 million a year."

But Torres said he is optimistic about Costello's new leadership.

"Listening to other voices, you know that there is a little bit more of a reaching out to the community," he said. "Even though Cassandra has shown an openness and talked to people, that there is still the executive board and the zoological society who is involved in this."

The zoo's former CEO, Tanya Peterson, was under much scrutiny after the audit report from earlier this year deeming the zoo was outdated and unsafe. She had retired in August, and so community activists like Torres said they are looking forward to new leadership.

And he said that he hopes staff will consider alternative ways to transform the zoo.

"Trying to transition from a traditional zoo into more of a conservation focused ecopark," Torres said.

Meanwhile, Costello said she is excited to continue working with her team in rebuilding the facilities.

"They're ready to meet this moment. This is a really special place for people. We've got generations of visitors that have come here, since they were children. They've brought their children and now their grandchildren," she said.

Costello had worked with the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, and most recently as the Chief Strategy Officer with SF Travel. She had been hired in August as the official chief operating officer of the zoo and has been filling in as interim co-CEO until the position is filled.