San Francisco Zoo chimpanzee Maggie dies from lymphoma at age 55

The San Francisco Zoo on Wednesday announced the recent passing of "Maggie," one of the oldest chimpanzees in the United State, from lymphoma just a month shy of her 56th birthday.

Maggie the chimpanzee SF Zoo

Maggie had been under palliative care for the past few months since she was diagnosed with the cancer, Zoo officials said in a press release. She came to San Francisco Zoo in 1970 when she was a 2-year-old and spent over a half a century at the facility, according to officials.

The Zoo noted that Maggie was one of the five-oldest chimps in the nation and that her former troop mate, Cobby, still holds the record as the oldest male chimp at 63.

"Maggie was a true matriarch in every sense of the word, often ensuring harmony within the chimpanzee troop," said San Francisco Zoo CEO and Executive Director Tanya Peterson. "Although she allowed the males to think they were the alpha, Maggie would step in when needed, asserting her leadership with strength and grace."

Zoo officials said both human and animal cancer specialists contributed to Maggie's care.

The chimpanzee's passing comes just weeks after the San Francisco Zoo lost 43-year-old endangered Western lowland gorilla "Oscar Jonesy" who died after a medical procedure in early February.