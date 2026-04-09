New leader of San Francisco's Young Adult Court a former prosecutor, police officer

A former police officer and prosecutor is now leading one of San Francisco's most closely watched courtrooms, focused not just on punishment, but on second chances.

The model has been replicated across the country after the city launched this first-of-its-kind program about a decade ago.

Before he ever wore a robe, Judge Eric Fleming wore a badge. But doubts crept in when he came close to shooting an armed 14-year-old while on the job.

"I couldn't pull the trigger, and it just kind of made me reevaluate, should I be a police officer?" said Fleming.

That moment became a turning point for the former Los Angeles police officer. Fleming left law enforcement, went to law school, and later became a prosecutor in the San Francisco District Attorney's office, before ultimately choosing the bench.

"As an African American, one of the things you should try to do is to get in a position where you can help your community," said Fleming.

Today, Fleming presides over San Francisco's Young Adult Court, a collaborative court for defendants between the ages of 18 to 25.

The program blends accountability with services like education, job training and counseling, aiming to reduce repeat offenses during a critical stage of brain development.

Judge Bruce Chan helped launch the court in 2015.

"Not only is it good science, it's also good public policy, and it's good for public safety," said Chan.

Extensive research has shown if young adults can reach age 25 without a criminal record, their likelihood of ever having such a record drops significantly.

Chan is set to retire this year, leading to passing of the gavel.

"He understands the nature of the work. He understands the population. He's committed to the idea," Chan told CBS News Bay Area.

Fleming said his experience as a prosecutor shaped his approach.

"After being a prosecutor, I just wanted to use some of the discretion and make decisions that I wouldn't have to make decisions just based on what my office wanted," said Fleming.

Expectations are clear. Participants must follow strict rules, check in regularly and meet program requirements.

"They're going to make mistakes, you know, they're going to be lapses, but at the end of the day, they're going to be held accountable," said Fleming.

When necessary, he doesn't hesitate to tighten the reins.

"If I'm not very forceful, you're probably doing well, but I will get strict when I need to be strict," said Fleming.

For Fleming, it's about balance, compassion with consequences, and using his position to guide young adults at a crossroads.

Chan, the city's first Young Adult Court Judge, was recently presented with the Aranda Access to Justice Award.

It honors a judge who promotes fairness and has improved access for low- and moderate-income Californians.