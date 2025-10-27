Water main break in San Francisco's Sunnydale neighborhood floods homes

San Francisco firefighters and utility crews have responded to a water main break that has been reported in the city's Sunnydale neighborhood Monday morning.

Around 7:30 a.m., the San Francisco Fire Department announced what was described as a "large" water main break and roadway flooding on the 200 block of Santos Street, between Velasco and Geneva avenues.

Firefighters said there were some reports of homes being flooded and the public is being urged to avoid the area. Additional details about the water main break were not immediately available.

Scene of a water main break on Santos Street in San Francisco's Sunnydale neighborhood on Oct. 27, 2025. CBS

Crews with the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission and Pacific Gas & Electric Co. are on the scene.