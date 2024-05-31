San Francisco voters weigh in on guilty verdict for former President Trump

In the hours after a jury found former President Donald Trump guilty on all 34 counts in his "hush money" trial in New York Thursday, San Francisco voters had a lot to say about it.

"I'm ecstatic, to be honest with you. It's a long time coming, serves him right. And I would also go as far as to say that I would like to see everyone who voted for him convicted for aiding and abetting," said one voter who declined to give their name.

"I will vote for Trump more so than ever thought I would. What the Democrats, what Biden is doing to our country is shameful," said another.

Many people in San Francisco told CBS News Bay Area they had been following the trial closely over the last six weeks. Some were surprised at how quickly the jury came to a verdict.

"It was so quick. So, I mean it seems like the jurors really came to their decision quickly. They had the information they needed," said one voter.

"I mean yeah, guilty. So got to face the consequences, no?" said another voter.

Over in the East Bay, voters were also keeping a close eye on the trial. One Trump supporter we spoke with there told us the verdict isn't going to change how he votes in November.

"I think it's fraudulent and I think it's going to help him get votes. They say talk about, 'Me bad, that's good;' talk about, 'Me good, that's good.' It's a marketing tactic and I hope it helps him out. I know it will help him out. I'm going to vote for him no matter what," said the voter.

We also caught up with another voter who said he's supporting President Biden in the election and hopes Trump's conviction will boost support for Biden.

"I think if he continues to be consistent and just continues on with his original mission statement, he had a campaign about light in the darkness when he ran last time, I think if he just keeps bringing his light then I think he'll probably be reelected," said the voter.

Many of the people said they believe a majority of voters are already locked in on their candidate of choice. They don't think the felony convictions will actually have much impact on who chooses to support Trump and who doesn't.

"At this point I don't really know if anything will help or hurt him. I think people have already made up their minds about him. I think his supporters can't be swayed one way or the other," said a voter.