When Gelly Gonzalez of San Francisco launched her tamale business this past summer, she started with her aunt's recipe from Mexico, perfecting it with them over the phone, batch after batch.

She figured a city always on the run would have an appetite for authentic, Poblano-style tamales. To her, they were never just food.

"It's a cultural part of Mexico, and that's what I want to share," she said.

Making them came easily, but selling them was a whole other story.

"There's a lot of competition," she said. "There are a lot of people doing it for years, and they have their customers."

Her tamales were getting lost in the crowd. Some days I'd sell 50. Other days: none.

So, she went back to the cutting board, tweaking her recipe and adding more chiles. But in the end, she didn't need her tamales to be hotter. What she needed was one hot tamale.

Fortunately, she was dating one.

His name is George Keck. Tall, blonde and blue-eyed, he isn't who most people expect to find behind a tamale cart. Even fewer expect him to sell them in fluent Spanish, which he picked up traveling in South America.

Keck started selling the tamales just to help her out. Then, word got out.

"We honestly had a pretty bad day, and we weren't expecting really anything, and one of our friends recorded a video of me selling, and she called me 'El Gingo Tamalero,'" Keck said. "She posted on her TikTok, and it ended up blowing up."

The clip racked up roughly 2 million views and was reposted by other accounts, bringing Keck thousands of new followers, @ElGringoTamalero.

"When it blew up, it really surprised us," he said. "We honestly just feel really overjoyed and blessed to have something like that happen to us."

Now, every time he sets up shop at Ocean Beach, he goes live. The more people watching, the longer the line. Tamales that once went unsold now sell out.

Customer Maybellin Rivera found out where he was after her mother spotted him on one of his live streams. She waited three hours for him to show up.

"It's amazing," Rivera said. "Definitely worth the wait."

Keck said that at first he worried some people might not like seeing a gringo sell tamales. So far, he said, the response has been mostly love. He thinks most people are simply amused to see someone like him behind the cart. And he's quick to point out whose tamales these are: Gonzalez makes every one, and they're authentic Mexican tamales. He just sells them.

To draw a crowd, Keck grabs a megaphone and calls out his signature line: "¡No sean malitos, ven a comprar tamalitos!" Roughly translated, it means "Don't be mean, come buy some tamales," and in Spanish, it rhymes.

He admits all the attention has been a little daunting. But it's given him something money can't buy.

"I was shy, and it's giving me the confidence to say pretty much whatever to anyone, anytime that I need to say it," he said.