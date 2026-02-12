San Francisco Unified School District teachers strike for 4th day

Schools in the San Francisco Unified School District were closed for a 4th straight day on Thursday, as the teachers' strike continues without a labor deal.

According to the district, the latest counteroffer was offered to the United Educators of San Francisco at 1:33 a.m. Thursday.

"SFUSD continues to work around the clock to come to an agreement that honors our educators and is also fiscally responsible," the district said in a statement.

Nearly 6,000 teachers have been on the picket lines since Monday, with wages, healthcare for dependents and assistance for special education staff remaining the main sticking points on a labor agreement.

The teachers are seeking a 4.5% wage increase each year for two years, along with fully paid health care coverage for dependents. SFUSD has offered a 2% raise each year for the next three years, citing budget constraints and a deficit, while an independent fact-finding report recommended 6% over two years and using parcel tax money for providing the healthcare benefit.

"We know we need fully-funded, 100% premium covered healthcare in this contract, in order to get us back in," union president Cassondra Curiel said at a news conference Thursday morning. "We need to have wage increases that are able to keep us working and living in this city. And then really, on special education, we need to get a lot closer on that."

Even if an agreement were to be reached Thursday, it is unclear if campuses would be open on Friday, as schools are already slated to be closed on Monday for the Presidents' Day holiday and Tuesday for Lunar New Year.