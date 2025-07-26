San Francisco report details traffic patterns after closure of Upper Great Highway

First traffic report released after closure of Upper Great Highway. Here's what it says.

First traffic report released after closure of Upper Great Highway. Here's what it says.

First traffic report released after closure of Upper Great Highway. Here's what it says.

San Francisco transportation officials released their first report on traffic patterns in the outer Sunset since the controversial closure of the Upper Great Highway.

That closure led to the opening of the city's newest park, Sunset Dunes.

The SFMTA has been monitoring traffic closely before and after voters approved the closure in March.

The data shows some roads are more congested, while other parts saw less traffic.

Using traffic data from key streets across the Outer Sunset, the SFMTA said minor traffic shifts were largely aligned with traffic projections.

Nick Lanham and his kids are loving the new park.

"I don't feel like traffic has gotten much worse. There's a little bit more in the morning and evening, but mostly maybe two cars deep at the stop sign, but it's not bad at all," Lanham said.

SFMTA data shows traffic on the Upper Great Highway between Fulton and Lincoln has dropped by 30%.

But opponents of the closure point to the increased traffic in other parts of the district.

The report said Chain of Lakes Drive has about 2,000 more vehicles per day than pre-closure. Lower Great Highway has about 700 more vehicles per day.

The SFTMTA said that means about one additional vehicle per minute at peak hour, compared with pre-pandemic traffic.

"The SFMTA may find there's a hundred less cars on Sunset Boulevard. But what they're not capturing are the thousands of people who are driving circuitous routes to try and navigate through their daily lives and choosing not to do things because it's too complicated to get there. That's a common experience and that's real," said Richmond District resident Richard Corriea.

Those pushing for the recall of District 4 Board of Supervisors Joel Engardio, who supported Proposition K and the opening of the park, aren't giving up the fight.

"We're not anti-park, anti-bicyclists at all. This is about excluded from the process and excluded in district 4 by their representative," said Corriea.

For supporters of the park, like Lucas Lux, the President of Friends of Sunset Dunes, the data backs up what he's been seeing on the streets.

"When the park first opened, you could feel and see a little bit of a traffic change, but as people adjusted to new route using Sunset Boulevard, which the data shows people are doing, residential streets are pretty much as they were before and that's the way it feels to me as well," said Lux.

SFMTA said other roadways remain below pre-pandemic traffic and that Sunset Boulevard remains at 90% of pre-pandemic traffic volumes.

Lincoln Way east of Chain of Lakes was not impacted by the closure of the Upper Great Highway and remains 7% below pre-pandemic traffic volumes.