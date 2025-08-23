Standoff with allegedly armed person in San Francisco's Tenderloin ends in arrest

A person allegedly armed with a knife in San Francisco barricaded themselves inside a building in the Tenderloin District on Saturday afternoon before being arrested, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

Police were called to O'Farrell Street between Leavenworth and Jones streets at 11:26 a.m. after the armed person was reported.

They had barricaded themselves inside a building by the time officers arrived, a spokesperson for the San Francisco Police Department said.

An alert went out from the San Francisco Department of Emergency Management at 1:53 p.m. asking the public to avoid the area.

The person was taken into custody with the assistance of a hostage negotiator and tactical team that were called to the scene.

A formal recommendation of charges was pending as of Saturday afternoon, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to contact the San Francisco Police Department at (415) 575-4444 or text tips to TIP411 and start the message with "SFPD."