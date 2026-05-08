San Francisco seeks shutdown of Tenderloin convenience store allegedly selling meth, cannabis

Officials in San Francisco have sued the owners of a convenience store in the city's Tenderloin, saying the establishment sold illegal drugs.

On Wednesday, City Attorney David Chiu filed a lawsuit against the Corner Store on 401 Eddy Street. Chiu's office is seeking to shut down the store for one year, along with damages.

"The Corner Store didn't just promote drug activity – it became the drug dealer," Chiu said in a statement Thursday. "Families and minors rely on convenience stores, and we will not tolerate a store that that sells drugs. We are asking the Court to protect the community, shut this store down immediately, and level the playing field for law-abiding small businesses."

The Corner Store in San Francisco's Tenderloin, which is facing a lawsuit from the city for allegedly selling methamphetamine, cannabis and illegal tobacco products. CBS

According to Chiu, between Mar. 2023 and Nov. 2025 police officers were called at least 12 times for reports of theft, vandalism, physical altercations and arrests in and around the business.

Following complaints by the community, Chiu said an undercover operation in Apr. 2024 by the city's Department of Public Health (DPH) found an illegal flavored tobacco vape. After additional complaints, San Francisco police, DPH and the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration conducted an inspection last November.

During the inspection, investigators said they found 48.1 grams of methamphetamine, nearly five pounds of cannabis and illegal tobacco products. A "ghost gun", digital scales, small plastic baggies and hundreds of glass pipes used to smoke methamphetamine and crack cocaine were also found.

"Its continued operation is a nuisance that threatens the health and safety of the neighborhood and the well-being of those who live and work in the area, as well as the general public," the lawsuit said.

A CBS News Bay Area photographer stopped by the Corner Store on Thursday afternoon and found the doors locked.

According to Chiu's office, one of the owners of the Corner Store also owns the SF Discount Market, also located in the Tenderloin. In Oct. 2024, Chiu sued the SF Discount Market for allegedly operating as illegal gambling dens, hosting a fencing operation and fueling drug activity.

The court ordered the SF Discount Market to close while the lawsuit is ongoing.