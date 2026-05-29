Parcel tax for San Francisco Muni has enough signatures for ballot, backers say

A proposed parcel tax to fund San Francisco's Muni system will likely go before voters this November, after supporters said they have enough signatures to put the measure on the ballot.

On Thursday, Mayor Daniel Lurie and the "Stronger Muni for All Campaign" said they submitted 18,469 signatures, exceeding the 10,600 needed to qualify.

"Muni is the lifeline that connects our city. To keep San Francisco's comeback on track, we need a thriving public transit system. Deep cuts to Muni would make our city less affordable, slow our economic recovery, and add more congestion to our streets," Lurie said in a statement.

If approved, the measure would establish a tiered parcel tax on commercial and residential properties to fund the agency, which is facing a massive deficit. Muni is facing a shortfall of $307 million as temporary state and federal relief funds from the COVID-19 pandemic run out, along with lingering effects from the economic downturn, according to supporters.

Lurie said the agency has implemented several reforms that have generated nearly $140 million in annual savings, including the elimination of more than 500 vacant positions, consolidating operations and improving efficiency.

Under the proposal, 95% of single-family homes would pay $129 a year, while renters in rent-controlled units would pay no more than $65 annually. Large owners and corporations would pay more.

About $160 million is expected to be raised annually through the parcel tax.

The proposed parcel tax for Muni is separate from a regional sales tax measure that is also poised to go before Bay Area voters this fall to fund transit. Supporters said hundreds of volunteers gathered signatures for both measures.

If approved by voters, a 1% sales tax would go into effect in San Francisco, while a 0.5% sales tax would go into effect in Alameda, Contra Costa, San Mateo and Santa Clara counties.

Sales tax revenues will go towards Muni along with BART, Caltrain, AC Transit and other transit agencies, which are also facing large budget shortfalls.