Bay Area transit tax proposal has enough signatures for November ballot, supporters say

Supporters of a regional sales tax measure to fund Bay Area transit said they have enough signatures to put the issue before voters in the upcoming November election.

On Tuesday, the "Connect Bay Area" campaign announced that more than 305,000 signatures were submitted, far more than the 186,000 needed to qualify for the ballot. Gov. Gavin Newsom authorized the proposal last year.

"This is a resounding statement by Bay Area voters that they believe in the value of our regional transit systems and how important they are to keeping our region moving," said Libby Schaaf, former Oakland mayor and current president and CEO of the Bay Area Council.

Since January, more than 1,000 volunteers have gathered signatures in Alameda, Contra Costa, San Francisco, San Mateo and Santa Clara counties.

"This is the largest grassroots signature-gathering effort in the history of the Bay Area, and represents thousands of hours spent by people from all backgrounds and all corners of our five-county region to protect this thing—transit—that matters to millions of Bay Area residents," said Lian Chang of the campaign.

Supporters said the tax is needed as BART, Muni, Caltrain, AC Transit and other agencies are facing looming deficits, as federal relief funding dating back to the COVID-19 pandemic runs out.

According to BART officials, structural deficits are expected to range from $350 million to $400 million per year beginning in Fiscal Year 2027. The agency has approved what they called an "Alternative Service Plan" that would close up to 15 of the system's stations, end daily service at 9 p.m. and make other cuts if the measure does not pass.

Meanwhile, Muni is facing annual deficits of $300 million beginning in July 2026.

If approved, a 0.5% sales tax will go into effect in Alameda, Contra Costa, San Mateo and Santa Clara counties. Meanwhile, the tax will be at 1% in San Francisco to provide additional support for Muni.