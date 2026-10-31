San Francisco sees strong early voter turnout ahead of midterm election

With days remaining before Election Day, San Francisco is seeing a surge in early voting, with election officials projecting turnout could reach the high 60% to low 70% range.

Nearly 130,000 voters had already cast their ballots as of Saturday, according to the city's Department of Elections. That's a faster pace than the June primary, which drew 62% of registered voters.

John Arntz, San Francisco's director of elections, said about 17% of registered voters had returned their ballots by the Saturday before the June primary. This time, that figure has climbed to approximately 24%.

"The turnout is much higher than what was in June, and it's also tracking ahead of the previous mid-term general election as well," Arntz said.

The strong early turnout comes as voters face a consequential election, with major contests and issues ranging from the governor's race to a proposed billionaire tax and a regional transit tax.

For voter Steve Shotland, the election is among the most important midterm contests in recent memory.

"So much has not been working, with the economy, with the war that was not necessary," Shotland said.

The political climate may be contributing to greater voter engagement, officials and voters suggest.

At San Francisco City Hall, where voters were dropping off ballots, the turnout reflected a mix of generations and voting experience.

For younger voters, the election represents an opportunity to participate in decisions about the country's future.

Charlie Lovett, who was voting for the second time, said the process can be intimidating for newcomers.

"Voting can be very daunting to new voters. There's so much to learn. There's so much to vote on," Lovett said.

Ilia Aballa, who was voting in San Francisco for the first time and casting only the second ballot of her life, brought the city's voter information guide to help her make informed decisions.

"Actually, I brought the book for voter information because I want to read about everything and make sure that I was making the right decision," she said.

As Election Day approaches, Arntz is encouraging voters to use official ballot drop boxes. San Francisco will also have 501 polling places open on Election Day, each serving as a ballot drop-off location.

California also allows eligible residents to register and vote on the same day, including on Election Day.

Shotland urged other voters not to sit out the election.

"Make sure you get your friends to vote, too," he said.