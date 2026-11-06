In a San Francisco startup, office cats are winning the return-to-work battle

When it comes to luring employees back to the office, companies are betting on all kinds of perks.

At San Francisco startup Mochi Health, that includes regular poker games, free DoorDash meals and workspaces that are more living room than boardroom.

"I think the in-office environment needs to be fun," said CEO Myra Ahmad.

Which is why Ahmad decided to add a few more creature comforts. Two, to be exact: Muffin and Butter, a pair of British Shorthairs who have become something of an unofficial return-to-office plan.

Unlike their canine counterparts, these feline colleagues don't require much supervision or frequent breaks outside.

"They are a lot calmer to have in the office. I think offices with dogs, it's hard to keep all of the dogs in one place, they want to go on a walk. But the cats are perfectly happy running around just this office space," said Ahmed.

Office cats are having a moment. And it's not all just fluff.

A survey of 1,800 employed pet owners found that nearly half consider how pet-friendly a workplace is when weighing a job offer. Sixty percent said they'd consider leaving a job that interfered with their ability to care for their pet, while 41% said they'd even take a pay cut to work somewhere pet-friendly.

At Mochi Health, the cats helped seal the deal for marketing associate Chanelle Mao, who said they were actually an incentive for her to take the job.

"I love animals in general," she said.

Nothing, it seems, can come between Chanelle and a feline. Not even her immune system.

"I'm actually extremely allergic to cats," she said.

To help her cope, the company provides air filters, lint rollers and an endless supply of tissues. But for Mao, the occasional allergic reaction is apparently a small price to pay for some quality cat time.

At a time when companies are scrambling to bring people back together, Muffin and Butter have managed to do it naturally. And other workplaces may want to take note—now that the cat's out of the bag.

"I get a little sad whenever I don't see the cats around in the office," Mao said.