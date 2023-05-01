San Francisco SoMa shooting victim dies after attempting to drive away

SAN FRANCISCO -- A person who was fatally shot Sunday morning in San Francisco's South of Market district drove away from the scene but only made it four blocks, police said Monday.

The shooting happened in the 900 block of Folsom Street and the victim fled in a car that came to rest at Fifth and Shipley streets, San Francisco police said in a news release.



Officers responded about 4:35 a.m. Sunday and found the victim with a gunshot wound. They provided aid and summoned medics, but despite lifesaving efforts the person died at the scene. Their name has not been released.



No arrests have been made in the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD 24-hour Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tips may remain anonymous.