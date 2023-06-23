Update: 18-year-old arrested in fatal shooting outside SF Powell Street BART station

SAN FRANCISCO -- Police arrested a suspect in a fatal shooting Thursday outside the entrance of the San Francisco Powell Street BART station.

Officers responded at around 8:40 p.m. Thursday to Hallidie Plaza at Powell and Market Streets and found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officers and medics attempted life-saving measures and the man was taken to a local hospital where he died of his injuries.

At the time, police said could not say what led up to the shooting but did say it was believed to have been targeted.

In a press statement Friday, police said dispatchers broadcast a description of a male suspect and a female that was with him. Later that evening, an officer observed two subjects matching the description provided by dispatchers in the area of 8th and Mission Streets and saw them get into a taxicab and leave the area.

Police said the cab was then observed at 14th and Mission Streets, where officers pulled it over and detained the two passengers, an adult male and a juvenile female. Homicide investigators arrived and identified the man as 18-year-old Daveon Crawford of Sacramento. A firearm was found "in close proximity" to Crawford, according to police and investigators developed probable cause to arrest Crawford for the shooting.

The juvenile female was released to a guardian, while Crawford was booked into San Francisco County Jail on a charge of murder. The victim's identity was withheld.

Police said the investigation remained open. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact police at 415-575-4444.