San Francisco Sheriff's Office chief of staff booked into county jail on suspicion of hit-and-run

The San Francisco Sheriff's Office on Sunday said its chief of staff was booked into jail in connection to a hit-and-run.

Around 8 a.m. Sunday, Chief of Staff Richard Jue was booked into County Jail #1on a district attorney warrant for two misdemeanor charges, the sheriff's office said.

The warrant was issued in connection to an alleged hit-and-run and providing false information in conjunction with reporting the crash, according to the sheriff's office.

Jue was placed on administrative leave, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office said two investigations were launched in connection to the incident, a criminal and an administrative investigation.

"The Sheriff's Office holds all members —regardless of rank or role— to the highest ethical and professional standards. We believe in the integrity of the judicial process and are committed to ensuring that anyone found guilty of criminal conduct, whether a member of our staff or the public, is held accountable," Sheriff Paul Miyamoto said in a press release.