San Francisco Sheriff's Emergency Services Unit deployed to crack down on illegal drug activity

SAN FRANCISCO -- The San Francisco Sheriff's office is joining the city's fight to control widespread drug use and sales in troubled downtown neighborhoods, officials announced Thursday.

San Francisco Sheriff Paul Miyamoto appeared with other San Francisco officials in Civic Center Plaza Thursday to outline the new plan to help combat the drug crisis in the city.

130 deputies will be deployed to areas like the Tenderloin, South of Market and the Civic Center where open-air drug dealing and drug use runs rampant. A release issued by the sheriff's office noted that the ESU deputies have additional, specialized training for handling situations that require intervention for destructive or criminal behavior.

"Their objectives are very simple: to eradicate open air drug use and to assist those suffering from harmful behavior into program and services, support current efforts to disrupt drug sales, increase public safety with a greater visible law enforcement presence," said Yamamoto.

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins appeared at the announcement and tweeted, "The Sheriff's Emergency Services Unit deployment will improve outcomes as we work collaboratively to get those suffering with substance-use disorders into treatment and prosecute suspected dealers."

"We must send a clear message that our communities won't tolerate the destructive influence of drugs and open-air drug scenes. That's why I'm committed to working with the Sheriff's Department to increase enforcement efforts in the hardest-hit neighborhoods," District 6 Supervisor Matt Dorsey said in the release.

Officials said the ESU will operate as a mobile unit, helping to reduce emergency response times across San Francisco in addition to assisting the SFPD in making arrests of those engaging in criminal activity.

The effort will also increase Electronic Monitoring (EM) compliance checks and enforcement in the Tenderloin District by the San Francisco Sheriff's Administration and Programs Division. Electronic monitoring allows authorities to supervise individuals who would otherwise be in jail. There are currently more than 100 EM participants living in the Tenderloin.

The six-month deployment goes into effect this month.