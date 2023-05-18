San Francisco jury convicts serial stalker Bill Gene Hobbs of assault, sexual battery

SAN FRANCISCO -- A jury convicted serial stalker suspect Bill Gene Hobbs on Wednesday of false imprisonment, assault and sexual battery, San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said.

Hobbs, 34, was accused of groping and assaulting at least 14 women in the city.

Police said that starting last September, Hobbs would approach female victims and make unwanted physical advances. In many cases, he would inappropriately touch them, and then flee the scene.

Hobbs faces up to eight years in prison after being convicted of felony false imprisonment, two counts of misdemeanor sexual battery, five counts of battery, and one count of assault.

"The jury's verdict delivers justice for all of the women that were victimized by Mr. Hobbs," said District Attorney Brooke Jenkins. "He will now face consequences for his unacceptable behavior, and brazen harassment of women throughout San Francisco.

Hobbs was arrested by U.S. Park Police and San Francisco police on Oct. 14 just hours after a San Francisco Superior Court judge issued a warrant for the suspect.

Police said that Hobbs was identified as a suspect in a series of assaults in the city that began in September after interviews with witnesses and victims indicated the same person was responsible.

In many of the cases of harassment, Hobbs would inappropriately touch the victim before fleeing the scene. Believing the incidents to be related based on the description of the individual and behavior exhibited, a joint investigation was launched by the SFPD Special Victims Unit and General Work Unit.

Investigators conducted several follow-up interviews with victims and witnesses in addition to canvassing known crime scenes for videos, photos, and other evidence that would help connect each incident. Working with the San Francisco District Attorney's Office, authorities were able to connect Hobbs to 14 separate incidents.

Prosecutors from the Child Abuse and Sexual Assault Unit worked closely with members of the San Francisco Police Department to bring the case against Hobbs.

His sentencing was scheduled for June 8.